 Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
The annual inflation during August 2025 over August 2024 was at (-) 0.69 per cent, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Retail inflation in August rose slightly to 2.07 per cent from 1.61 per cent in the preceding month, mainly due to increase in prices of vegetables, meat and fish, according to a government data released on Friday.

The inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) was 3.65 per cent in August 2024.

The Reserve Bank has been mandated by the government to ensure inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

