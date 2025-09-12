 BHEL Secures ₹22.87 Crore Indian Railways Order To Supply And Install Kavach Automatic Train Protection System
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBHEL Secures ₹22.87 Crore Indian Railways Order To Supply And Install Kavach Automatic Train Protection System

BHEL Secures ₹22.87 Crore Indian Railways Order To Supply And Install Kavach Automatic Train Protection System

"Letter of Intent received on September 11, 2025, for design, development, supply, installation, trial and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment in locomotives and trackside KAVACH equipment at station/LC/IB/ABS locations, along with associated works in South Western Railway," it stated.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 22.87 crore to supply and install KAVACH equipment. |

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals on Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 22.87 crore to supply and install KAVACH equipment, an automatic train protection system, from Indian Railways (South Western Railway).

According to a regulatory filing, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has received an order from Indian Railways (South Western Railway).

"Letter of Intent received on September 11, 2025, for design, development, supply, installation, trial and commissioning of on-board KAVACH equipment in locomotives and trackside KAVACH equipment at station/LC/IB/ABS locations, along with associated works in South Western Railway," it stated.

Read Also
Arson & Loot In Kathmandu Leaves Indian FMCG & Retailers Spooked
article-image

Kavach equipment is to be manufactured at BHEL's Bengaluru plant.

FPJ Shorts
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Launch By September 30, Aims At Creating Twin-Airport System With Capacity Of 20 Million Passengers
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Old Video Of Manisha Koirala’s Hindu Nation Remarks Resurface Amid Nepal’s Political Turmoil
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?
Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, Live Streaming: Where & When To Watch The Blockbuster Match In India?

The time period for execution of the order is 18 months.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data

Retail Inflation Rises Marginally To 2.07% August: Govt Data

Mauritius Invites Indian Businesses At Interation With AIAI And WTC, Focus On AI, IT, Renewable...

Mauritius Invites Indian Businesses At Interation With AIAI And WTC, Focus On AI, IT, Renewable...

Sensex Jumps 356 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,100 As Global Cues And India-US Trade Talks Lift Sentiment

Sensex Jumps 356 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,100 As Global Cues And India-US Trade Talks Lift Sentiment

Adani Enterprises Acquires 100% Stake In Infrastructure & Toll Service Provider

Adani Enterprises Acquires 100% Stake In Infrastructure & Toll Service Provider

BHEL Secures ₹22.87 Crore Indian Railways Order To Supply And Install Kavach Automatic Train...

BHEL Secures ₹22.87 Crore Indian Railways Order To Supply And Install Kavach Automatic Train...