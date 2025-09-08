 India, EU Begin Crucial Round Of FTA Talks, Aim To Finalise Deal By Year-End
India and the EU have started a new round of free trade agreement talks, aiming to finalise the deal by end-2025, boosting trade in goods, services, and investments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
India and EU Resume Important Trade Talks. |

New Delhi: India and the European Union (EU) have started the next and important round of talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in New Delhi. These negotiations are part of efforts to finalise the trade deal by the end of 2025, an Indian official said.

This is the 13th round of discussions. The previous (12th) round was held in Brussels. These talks are considered crucial as both sides have agreed to close the deal within this year.

Talks Revived After a Long Gap

India and the 27-country EU group resumed FTA negotiations in June 2022 after a gap of over eight years. The earlier talks stopped in 2013 due to disagreements over how open both markets should be.

In February 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the European Commission President had agreed to complete the trade deal by the end of this year.

What the EU Wants

The EU is asking India for lower import duties on goods like cars, medical devices, wine, meat, and spirits. They also want stronger protection of intellectual property.

Benefits for Indian Exporters

If the FTA is finalised, Indian goods like garments, medicines, steel, and machinery could become cheaper and more competitive in the EU market.

The FTA will also help open more doors for Indian service exports and investments to the EU.

Wide Scope of the Agreement

The India-EU trade talks cover 23 key areas, including:

- Trade in goods and services

- Investment rules

- Sanitary and safety measures

- Customs rules and duties

- Government procurement

- Dispute resolution

- Intellectual property rights

- Sustainable development

Strong Trade Ties Already in Place

In 2024-25, India’s total trade in goods with the EU was valued at USD 136.53 billion, with exports of USD 75.85 billion and imports of USD 60.68 billion. This makes the EU India’s biggest goods trading partner.

Also, in 2023, the India-EU trade in services reached around USD 51.45 billion, showing the strong business connection between both sides.

