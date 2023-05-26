Ashish Vidyarthi shares 'zindagi ka update' talking about divorce with Rajoshi & marriage to Rupali Barua (WATCH)

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot with Rupali Barua yesterday morning, leaving everyone astounded. What makes this union even more astonishing is the fact that Ashish had been married to actress and singer Rajoshi Vidyarthi, popularly known as Piloo, for the past 22 years.

The news of their separation came as a shock to the public, as there had been no prior indication of any trouble in their relationship.

Following Rajoshi Vidyarthi's candid interview, where she revealed details about their divorce and cheating allegations, Ashish has now shared an update about his own life.

With their nuptials grabbing headlines in the entertainment industry, speculation about Ashish's age has been rife.

Media reports had suggested that Ashish, at the age of 60, had embarked on his second marriage. Additionally, there were online rumors and viral tweets claiming that Rupali Barua is 33 years old. However, Ashish has stepped forward to set the record straight.

Read Also New Pics: Ashish Vidyarthi marries Rupali Barua at 60

Ashish finally addresses the age gap between him and Rupali

In a video shared online, Ashish candidly addressed these speculations, recounting his journey with Rupali. He disclosed that they first connected when he was 55 years old, engaging in meaningful conversations that gradually blossomed into love. Ashish admitted that he had always longed for a life partner, and fate seemed to answer his wishes when he met Rupali.

Recognizing their deep connection, he proposed to her, leading to their union. Ashish emphasized that Rupali is 50 years old, while he himself is 57, dispelling the notion of him being 60. He further stated that age is merely a number, and life's unexpected turns can happen to anyone.

On what failed in his 22-year-old marriage with Rajoshi Vidyarthi

Reflecting on his 22-year-long marriage to Rajoshi Vidyarthi, Ashish cherished the memories they shared. However, he revealed that around two and a half years ago, they encountered irreconcilable differences.

Despite their efforts to mend the relationship, they realized that living unhappily was not a path they wanted to pursue. While some couples may choose to stay together but lead separate lives, Ashish and Rajoshi opted for a different course. They engaged in heartfelt discussions with their son, Arth, close friends, and relatives before ultimately deciding to part ways.