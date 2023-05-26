5 Bollywood actors who married after 50: From Ashish Vidyarthi to Suhasini Mulay

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 26, 2023
Actor Ashish Vidyarthi got married to Rupali Barua at the age of 60, and while netizens were surprised by the news, let us tell you that he is not the only one who found love post his 50s
Numerous actors have proved that age is just a number when it comes to giving love a second chance. Kabir Bedi got married for the fourth time with Parveen Dusanj in 2016 when he was 69
Suhasini Mulay tied the knot with Atul Gurtu at 61
Milind Soman was 53 when he got married to Ankita Konwar in a traditional ceremony
Actor Sachin Shroff got married to Chandni at the age of 50
Though not 50, Neena Gupta exchanged wedding vows with Vivek Mehra when she was 49
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata too got married when the former was 49
Actor-turned-politician got married to Surabhi at the age of 49
