Aryan Khan drugs case: Model Munmun Dhamecha accuses Sameer Wankhede of framing her for media attention

Model Munmun Dhamecha, who is an accused in the Cordelia cruise drugs case, has alleged that former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede framed her for fame and also forced her to hire his lawyer. The infamous case also involves Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Munmun was arrested along with Aryan in October 2021. She has now levelled several serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede.

'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame'

Munmun has claimed that Sameer Wankhede framed her due to her profession as a model, with the intention of attracting media attention. In an interview with MidDay, she stated that she was reluctant to expose the former zonal director of NCB out of fear.

She added that Wankhede falsely implicated her and several other people just for the sake of garnering media publicity. "Wankhede consistently targeted models and celebrities, well aware that the media would provide extensive coverage," she said.

"Initially, Wankhede assured me that there was nothing to worry about, as nothing incriminating was found on me, and they would complete the necessary formalities before allowing me to leave. However, as soon as he discovered that I am a model, he proceeded to arrest me. Later, I was presented in court, and they didn’t even allow me to speak with my family," Munmun added.

Mummun: Wankhede tried to establish emotional connection

Munmun also said that Wankhede tried to establish an emotional connection and told the model that he was trying to 'help' her as she had lost her mother. Furthermore, Munmun said she was approached by an NCB officer who informed her about the existence of a list outlining how much money should be extracted from each accused. In her case, no specific demand was made and Wankhede’s intention seemed to be centered on garnering media attention.

The lawyer who represented Munmun further said that another strategy of Wankhede was to force the arrested accused to "keep selected lawyers only who would not speak against NCB in court, or else they would make the case against them even stronger, leading to their bail being rejected."

Reacting to the allegations made by Munmun and her lawyer, Wankhede reportedly said that the events leading to the actions taken by NCB were the subject matter of an SET constituted for this purpose, and the report of which is before the competent court.

Who is Munmun Dhamecha?

Munmun is a fashion model. Reportedly, she is the daughter of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh.

She has around 63K followers on Instagram. She keeps her followers engaged by posting reels and photos from her modelling shoots.n a cruise in Mumbai.

She was arrested and sent to NCB custody in October 2021, on charges of consuming and for possession banned drugs, following a raid on a cruise in Mumbai. She was granted bail by the high court on October 28.