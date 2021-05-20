Arushi Nishank’s music video debut 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' gets 100 million views on YouTube

Arushi Nishank, daughter of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, made her debut in a music video 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee' under the T-series banner. And, the video is getting an overwhelming response from the audience.

The song was trending within few hours of release. Taking to Instagram Arushi posted that the music video had crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

On her journey of making the video Arushi said, “It was really challenging for me as it was my first project and I hardly know the technical language. But my co-actors and the director were so corporative and helpful that I could achieve things in an easy way. The shoot was in Kashmir in the month of January, and it was hard to shoot in not-so-friendly weather. But all together the journey of Wafa Na Raas Aayee was delightful."

“Talent is not what gets appreciated through material kinds, but a power that enlightens the inner soul and radiates its vibrancy to the world around,” Arushi added.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Arushi has managed to leave a substantial impact on the youth and women. She has been felicitated with multiple awards and recognitions by the Government of India and Uttarakhand. She is also an active promoter of social reform programmes led by the government. Withstanding all challenges, she has carved a niche for herself. Apart from being a Kathak dancer, Arushi has left her footprint in the fields of entrepreneurship, poetry and literature, and film production.

Arushi has also been an active member of the clean Ganga moment. She has contributed to the field of the environment by actively joining Sparsh Ganga Campaign in 2008, and pledged to make Ganga free from pollution and impurities. Arushi became a leading advocate for environmental concerns and sustainable development.

Arushi Nishank has chaired International Women Empowerment Summit, which is supported by United Nations. As a chairperson, Arushi is actively working towards women empowerment.

Poetry is another rhythmic way to express one’s perceptions and sensitivities about the tangible world. “Dharti Swarg Banaungi” and “Kalam Mashal Ban Jaye” are the two books of poems that have been so far published.

Arushi is an internationally-acclaimed Kathak exponent. She has performed in more than 15 countries in the last 16 years.

She also set up her production house, Himshrri Films. In 2018, she produced a regional movie, “Major Nirala,” under her banner. In 2019, Arushi was among several women achievers named by Forbes Middle East in their “Girl Power” list.