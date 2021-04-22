Arushi Nishank makes music video debut with 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee'

Arushi Nishank, daughter of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who recently announced her Bollywood debut Tarini in association with T-Series, will soon be seen in a music video, Wafa Na Raas Aayee. The video, presented by T-Series, sees her along with Yaariyan fame actor Himansh Kohli and actor Rohit Suchanti. It will release on April 23 on the official YouTube channel of T-Series. Wafa Na Raas Aaye is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and the video, which was shot in Kashmir, has been directed by Ashish Panda.
Speaking about the song, Arushi, who is a trained Kathak dancer, said, “As the prime location was Srinagar, we had to start shooting early in the morning to avoid the snowfall. Shooting in that weather was a challenge, but my co-actors Himansh Kohli and Rohit Suchanti are fine actors and I enjoyed my journey. I worked hard in extreme climatic conditions as this is my first project. Wafa Na Raas Aayee is one of the most beautifully composed heartbreak songs I have heard. I will cherish the experience — right from shooting for the song in Kashmir to now presenting it to the audience. Hope they love the track.”
Speaking about the video, Bhushan Kumar said, “This is a simple, melodious track that is bound to touch the audience. Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ has been beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and both, Himansh and Arushi, have conveyed the emotions of the track flawlessly with their performances.”
Adding to this Jubin Nautiyal said, “I love and connect with songs that touch your heart and make you reminisce your love. Wafa Na Raas Aayee is a soulful composition with lyrics that make your heart wrench with sadness. It's not only a song, but a story, and an artiste can only express art when it is coming from some truthful place.”
Calling heartbreak songs the flavour of the season, Meet Bros added, “This one especially will pierce through your hearts with its touching melody, which is simple and catchy. The video will make you cry for sure.”
Arushi is also an environmentalist, and is especially concerned about the state of river Ganga. She is the co-founder of Sparsh Ganga, and is an active promoter of Namami Gange.
