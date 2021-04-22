Arushi Nishank makes music video debut with 'Wafa Na Raas Aayee'

Speaking about the video, Bhushan Kumar said, “This is a simple, melodious track that is bound to touch the audience. Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ has been beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and both, Himansh and Arushi, have conveyed the emotions of the track flawlessly with their performances.”

Adding to this Jubin Nautiyal said, “I love and connect with songs that touch your heart and make you reminisce your love. Wafa Na Raas Aayee is a soulful composition with lyrics that make your heart wrench with sadness. It's not only a song, but a story, and an artiste can only express art when it is coming from some truthful place.”

Calling heartbreak songs the flavour of the season, Meet Bros added, “This one especially will pierce through your hearts with its touching melody, which is simple and catchy. The video will make you cry for sure.”

Arushi is also an environmentalist, and is especially concerned about the state of river Ganga. She is the co-founder of Sparsh Ganga, and is an active promoter of Namami Gange.