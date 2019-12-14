Arunima Sinha biopic starring Alia Bhatt gets pushed to next year

Alia Bhatt’s film based on life of Arunima Sinha was to start from this year. The actress is playing a role of first female amputee to scale Mount Everest and it is said to have been delayed to next year.
A source says, “Alia was to begin this film with Neeraj Ghaywan is supposed to direct it. The team had been told to start preparations long ago and the project was to kick start by end of this year.
But now the work on the script is going still on and Alia too have been busy with other films so it seems that the film might not even start in the first half of next year as Alia would be shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and then she will start work on Takht by April next year so she barely had any time in hand to start preparation for this role.”
It has been reported that Alia will have to work on her body language, posture and will have work on her body apart from donning prosthetic for her role. So she will require good amount of time to prepare for her role.
Alia is currently working on 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor as well as with her father Mahesh Bhatt, in 'Sadak 2'. She is also required to shoot for SS Rajamoulli’s 'RRR'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)