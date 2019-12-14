Arunima Sinha biopic starring Alia Bhatt gets pushed to next year

But now the work on the script is going still on and Alia too have been busy with other films so it seems that the film might not even start in the first half of next year as Alia would be shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and then she will start work on Takht by April next year so she barely had any time in hand to start preparation for this role.”

It has been reported that Alia will have to work on her body language, posture and will have work on her body apart from donning prosthetic for her role. So she will require good amount of time to prepare for her role.

Alia is currently working on 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor as well as with her father Mahesh Bhatt, in 'Sadak 2'. She is also required to shoot for SS Rajamoulli’s 'RRR'.