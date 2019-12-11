'Arjun Reddy' star Shalini Pandey to make Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Arjun Reddy debutante Shalini Pandey is all set to make her way to Bollywood with Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The rumours have been rife for the last couple of months but it’s not confirmed.

Shalini Pandey is excited to debut opposite Ranveer Singh. She said that this inspires her to prepare herself thoroughly to deliver her best.

Producer Maneesh Sharma says Shalini Pandey’s audition was so nuanced and spontaneous that they immediately knew she was the right choice for the role. He added that she is an assured actor with a refreshing presence and they have real confidence in backing her talent.

The script is penned by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar. The first-timer is directing Ranveer in a humourous entertainer set in Gujarat and the superstar will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man for the first time. The film is being produced by YRF’s homegrown producer Maneesh Sharma.