Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look: Ranveer Singh looks 'jordaar' in Gujarati avatar

After having wrapped up the shoot of Kabir Khan‘s ’83, Ranveer Singh is all set to start shooting for his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

We had earlier reported that the film will be going on floors in November and will be shot in Gujarat and Mumbai. The makers have now started shooting for the film and have released the very first look of Ranveer form the movie.

Looking bewildered in the first look, Ranveer Singh is seen sporting a moustache with side-partitioned short hair. Looking like a proper Gujarati man in his polo t-shirt and high waist denims, the first look has only increased anticipation for this Divyang Thakkar’s directorial.