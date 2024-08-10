Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Actor Urges Fans Not To Respond To Messages: 'Not Good News'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was last seen in Aditya Datt's film, Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa, alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. On Saturday, August 10, the actor took to his social media handle to announce that his X account (formerly known as Twitter) had been hacked.

Rampal wrote, "Not good news my X account been hacked. Please don’t respond to any tweets or messages. #accounthacked."

Check out his post:

Arjun, who parted ways with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia after two decades of marriage, recently opened up about his divorce and said that he got married at an early age. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, The Ranveer Show, he said that coming from a broken home and not succeeding in marriage was not easy for him.

Later, when he realised what went wrong, he took responsibility for it.

Arjun added, "I got married when I was 24, and I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out."

The actor is currently in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades, with whom he shares two sons, Arik and Arav.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Nastik, 3 Monkeys, Dhurandhar and Rana Naidu 2.

The Om Shanti Om actor also has an untitled film with Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan in Aditya Dhar's upcoming thriller.