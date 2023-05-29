Arjun Kapoor shares CRYPTIC note after getting trolled for his semi-nude photo posted by GF Malaika Arora

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Sunday surprised fans by sharing a semi-naked photo of her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. However, the couple was brutally trolled by netizens after the photo went viral on various social media platforms. The black-and-white image shows Arjun stretching out his arms on a couch.

Arjun Kapoor shares CRYPTIC note

"My very own lazy boy," Malaika captioned the post, adding the hashtag "iykyk." In no time, the picture went viral and garnered netizens' reactions, but they aren't positive.

After getting brutally trolled, Arjun shared a cryptic note on his Instagram story. It read, "Choose peace over attention; thrive in silence."

In the now-viral picture, Arjun is seen sitting on a couch with no clothes. He strategically placed cushion ensuring his modesty is covered.

Malaika and Arjun's love story

Malaika and Arjun have been dating since 2019. The couple keeps sharing their PDA on social media and they have always supported each other through thick and thin. Even after all the trolling because of the 12-year age gap between them, Malaika and Arjun never fail to shower love on each other on social media.

It was earlier reported that the couple will tie the knot soon. However, they later rubbished the reports.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's film 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'The Ladykiller' along with Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.