Arjun Kapoor Posts Sweetest Birthday Wish For His Youngest Sister And Archies Actor Khushi Kapoor

Actor Khushi Kapoor, who marks her debut in the upcoming Netflix feature Archies turned 23 on November 5. Even as the world awaits to see her charm and innocence as Betty in the Zoya Akhtar-directorial, the young actress is already enjoying a massive following on social media.

With many celebrities taking to social media to wish the promising new star kid on the block, actor and brother Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to pen a special wish for his youngest sister.

Sharing a savvy picture of themselves, Arjun penned the following caption, "Happy birthday @khushi05k

I hope & pray this year it allows u to build towards the rest of your life with all the effort & hardwork u have put into ur first film paying dividends… I don’t say it enough to perhaps any of my sisters but love u even if ur dad s favourite child & he’s always gonna have an extra bias towards u…"

Check out his post below:

Ever since the unfortunate demise of Khushi's mother and superstar Sridevi, Arjun has been overtly protective of both his younger half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi. As a solid unit of siblings, pictures of producer Boney Kapoor's children went viral at the time of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wedding, which had taken place, a little after Sridevi's passing away.

In several interactions with the media, the Ishaqzaade actor went on-record to state that he wanted to be available emotionally for his sisters through their personal and professional phases.

In an old interview, Arjun confessed, "I just want my sisters to be okay. It's my job to be a good son to my father and the by-product of that is I've managed to find two more sisters; they allow me to call them my sisters and that's very large-hearted on their part."

Arjun also teamed up with Bawaal actor Janhvi Kapoor in her debut appearance on Koffee With Karan S6, later in the same year i.e 2018. The actor admitted that appearing with his sister on the show made him understand and discover her further.

Meanwhile, Khushi is all set for her big debut in Zoya's Indian film adaptation of the popular novel series Archies. Set to play Betty Cooper, the young star is already winning the hearts of the audiences with her innocent looks and impeccable fashion sense.

The film premieres on Netflix from December 7 onwards.