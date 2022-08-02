e-Paper Get App

Arjun Kapoor grooves to Rakul Preet Singh's 'Mashooka' during his makeup session; Jackky Bhagnani reacts

‘Mashooka’ is garnering immense love from the masses

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image

Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music’s first Pan India single ‘Mashooka’ is garnering immense love from the masses.

After making the nation groove to its refreshing beats, the rising fever of the song has taken over Arjun Kapoor who couldn't stop himself from grooving on the song.

Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video of his make-up session and added the 'Mashooka' song to the same. The actor further wrote in the caption, "@rakulpreet lo ban raha hoon main bhi mashook😎"

Producer Jackky Bhagnani also shared Arjun's reel on his social media and thanked him. He wrote, "Ha ha ha😁 So sweet thank you brother."

‘Mashooka’ is currently being enjoyed nationwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The music video stars Rakul Preet as Pop Queen Goddess who takes us to her vivid, beautiful, and bubbly pop world through her lens.

The music video for ‘Mashooka’ promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge.

‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devash Sharma.

