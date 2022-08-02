e-Paper Get App

Darlings: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma's soulful song 'Lailaaj' out - watch video

'Lailaaj' is written by Gulzar, composed by Vishal Bharadwaj and sung by Arijit Singh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
article-image

After the blazing audience response to the trailer of 'Darlings', 'Lailaaj', the soul-stirring song - written by Gulzar, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and sung by Arijit Singh was unveiled on Tuesday at an event by Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew along with Vishal Bharadwaj.

Talking about 'Lailaaj', music director Vishal Bharadwaj shared, “Darlings is a unique film that deals with multiple strong and delicate emotions and the songs in the film had to emulate the same. With Lailaaj, we have attempted to create something soulful and fresh and I truly hope it resonates with audiences. It has been a wonderful experience collaborating with Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix to bring this tune to life.”

'Darlings' is a dark comedy that delves into the lives of a resilient mother-daughter fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, the film marks the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K Reen.

With an exceptionally versatile cast in lead roles, 'Darlings' is an all-in-all entertainer brimming with secrets, mystery and drama.

