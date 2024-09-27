Archana Puran Singh Reveals Rejecting 'Lot of Films' Due To Kapil Sharma's Show: 'Films Are Shot More Overseas Than In India'

Veteran actress Archana Puran Singh has resumed work with The Great Indian Kapil Show. She is also making her comeback in films after almost four years. She will be seen in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri.

Archana recently talked about her long breaks from films and revealed that it was due to the demanding schedule of The Kapil Sharma Show. She stated that she has been getting movie offers, one of them being from producer Vashu Bhagnani.

However, it's because of the comedy show that she rejected many projects. Since the show is now streaming on the OTT platform, it has been a relief for her as she is exploring her work again and is happy to be a part of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Speaking about the same to News18, she revealed, “When we were on television, we didn’t get any breaks. We had fun doing episodes over and over, and we got a lot of riyaaz (practice). The entire team was always energised, but I had to turn down a lot of film offers. Now, I’m thrilled that I have the time to accept films."

Archana also added that most of the shoots were overseas and it was impossible for her to shoot in Mauritius or Australia. She even stated that even if a film was shot in Mumbai, she had to decline because Kapil’s show shoot was two or three times a week.

“Vashu ji and many other producers and directors had offered me projects. Nowadays, films are shot more overseas than in India, so there was always a balance to strike. I’d often get calls asking me to come to Scotland for a 20-day schedule but I’d reply, ‘I can only commit if you’re shooting in Mumbai'," she added.

She also revealed that when she was in England, Vashu Bhagnani reached out with a role in a film. He assured her it would be a short schedule, but it clashed with her commitments for Kapil’s show.

She shared, “I was in England when I got a call from Vashu ji. He said, ‘You won’t even need a visa; just come for 20 days.’ But I told him I had a flight back the next day, and I had to shoot for Kapil’s show right after."

Archana concluded by stating that she has no regrets even after turning down several film offers and is ready for the next chapter of her life.

