Archana Puran Singh Recalls Being Asked To Laugh On Comedy Show After Hearing About Mother-In-Law's Death: 'My Husband Understood But...'

Archana Puran Singh, who is hugely popular for her role as Miss Breganza in the hit 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently recalled a heartbreaking experience when she was asked to laugh on the set of a comedy show after learning about her husband Parmeet Sethi's mother's death.

Speaking to Instant Bollywood, Archana said that she had almost finished the shooting of the comedy show and after receiving the news of her mother-in-law's demise, she told the production house that she wants to leave, but she was also aware that she had to complete the shoot. Furthermore, Archana stated that the production house asked her to sit and record her laughter, which they would use in between jokes wherever needed.

Check out the video:

Archana added, "I have laughed and imagine, in my head, what is going on now that my mother-in-law has just died. I don't know how I laughed. This is 30-40 years you spend in an industry and you know the producer's money is invested in this. You can't leave your work incomplete."

The actress revealed that her husband understood her situation, but it took him 15 minutes to gully grasp what was happening. "I know that you said it was dark. I could not see anything; I knew there was a mic and when they said action, I laughed, laughed and laughed. And then In the movie Mera Naam Joker, it is said that the show must go one," she added.

Archana shared that even today there have been times when she heads to her vanity van and thinks, 'Aaj toh mein smile bhi nahi kar sakti.'

She added, "Things were so bad at home and someone's health was not okay, but I went to the vanity van, got my makeup and would often call home and check-up. Fir, set par jake, 'Haha, very nice, very nice.'"