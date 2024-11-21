 AR Rahman-Saira Banu Split: 'No One Happy To Call It Quits In Long Marriages', Says Divorce Lawyer Vandana Shah; VIDEO
Divorce lawyer Vandana Shah on Thursday said no one is happy to call it quits in long marriages but her clients, musician A R Rahman and Saira Banu, are dealing with their separation amicably.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 07:33 PM IST
A R Rahman and Saira Banu | File Photo

Shah's office on Tuesday night broke the news that the couple were ending their marriage of 29 years due to "significant emotional strain in their relationship".

"It's a long marriage and in long marriages and in divorce, no one is happy calling it quits. I can just say that they're doing okay but no one is happy," Shah told PTI.

"We are looking at things amicably. We are not looking at any acrimony. They're both dignified individuals. We propose to keep that," she added.

She said while she can understand the shock the news generated among people, the couple's joint statement had "a lot of grace and dignity" and encompasses all that they wanted to say.

"For 29 years, they have led a very dignified life and they're not changing that just because things may not work out as a fairytale ending as everyone may expect or as they may have expected. No one goes into a marriage expecting a divorce," she added.

AR Rahman & Saira's Divorce Has A Connection To Musician's Bassist Mohini Dey? Lawyer Reacts To...
Rahman and Banu tied the knot in 1995 and share three children-- daughters Khatija, Raheema, and son Ameen.

