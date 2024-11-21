 AR Rahman & Saira's Divorce Has A Connection To Musician's Bassist Mohini Dey? Lawyer Reacts To Rumours
Hours before singer AR Rahman shared his divorce announcement post on social media, his bassist Mohini Dey also posted the news of her divorce with husband Mark Hurtsuch. The timing of both the announcements caught the attention of netizens who wondered what's the connection between them. Now, Rahman and his wife Saira's lawyer reacted to the online rumours linking the divorce announcements

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
article-image

Music composer and singer AR Rahman shocked his fans after he announced his separation with wife Saira after 29 years of marriage. Hours before he shared the announcement post on social media, his bassist Mohini Dey also posted the news of her divorce with husband Mark Hurtsuch. The timing of both the announcements caught the attention of netizens who wondered what's the connection between them.

Now, Rahman and Saira's lawyer Vandana Shah reacted to the online rumours linking the divorce announcements of both the musicians.

She told Republic TV, "There is no connection at all. Saira and Mr Rahman made this decision on their own."

On the other hand, in her lengthy post, Mohini mentioned that she and Mark have decided to part ways mutually. She also requested privacy and no judgements from her followers.

Rahman and Saira had married each other in Chennai on 12 March 1995. They are parents to three children - Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

About Mohini Dey

Mohini is a music composer, producer and a vocalist. As per her Linktree bio, Mohini is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

Mohini first entered the music scene when she was nine years old. She was born on July 20, 1996. Presently, she is 28 years old.

Over the years, she has worked with several international artists. Besides Rahman, Mohini has also collaborated with Zakir Hussain, Shivamani, Willow Smith, Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, Jordan Rudes and others.

