 AR Rahman Apologised To Me For Disliking Humma Humma Remake, Says Badshah
Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah revealed that music maestro AR Rahman apologised to him for criticising the remake of his song, Humma Humma, in the 2019 film, Ok Jaanu.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Bollywood singer-rapper Badshah revealed in a new interview that music maestro AR Rahman apologised to him for criticising the remake of his song, Humma Humma. He stated that while he was very clear in his head as to how he wanted to remix and remake the song to give it the 'Badshah touch', it was only later that the others too believed in his conviction.

During a conversation with Radio Nasha, Badshah stated, "I faced a lot of flak when I did Humma Humma. Rahman sir was also very unhappy. But at an event, I remember, he called me and he said, 'I am sorry. It took me time to realise it’s a good song. I was just unhappy because of...' There were some things and that was probably the biggest validation that I wasn’t looking for but I got."

"I knew exactly what I wanted to do, and that’s the best part. When you know exactly how you can flip a song, how you can turn it into a Badshah song but not take away from the original song’s soul," the singer added.

Badshah, along with Tanishk Bagchi, recreated Humma Humma for the 2017 film, Ok Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The original song was sung and composed by Rahman and was used in Mani Ratnam's 1995 film, Bombay.

When the new version of Humma Humma was released for Ok Jaanu, Rahman had publically denounced the song and had stated that he was not very happy about it. He had added that he granted the permission to use the song only because Ok Jaanu director Shaad Ali requested him multiple times.

Not just Humma Humma, but Badshah has recreated a number of cult Bollywood songs, including Tamma Tamma Loge, Kala Chashma, and recently, Morni Baga Ma Bole.

