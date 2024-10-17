'Apni Shakal Dekho': Sonnalli Seygall SLAMS Netizens Questioning 9-Year Age Gap With Husband Ashesh Sajnani

Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall shut trolls once and for all for questioning the age difference between her and her husband, Ashesh Sajnani. The actress stated that the couple often laughs about the comments and she also slammed trolls for calling Ashesh 'old' because of his salt and pepper hair.

During a chat with Filmygyan, Sonnalli opened up on the nine year age difference between with her husband Ashesh. "Me and Ashesh, we laugh at this. This is a very common thing. The funniest thing is, without being very rude guys, the people who are writing it apni shakal toh dekho yaar," she said.

She went on to say that Ashesh's salt and pepper look is one of the reasons she finds him attractive. "Salt and pepper is sexy. One of the reasons I am with Ashesh is not for the food or not because he is a hotelier and I get fed a lot but because he has that salt and pepper look," she gushed.

Sonnalli got married to Ashesh in an intimate ceremony on June 7, 2023, after dating for over four years. In August this year, she announced that is pregnant with their first child.

"From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024 coming!" she wrote.

On the work front, Sonnalli shot to fame with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She was last seen in JNU: Jahangir National University, alongside Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, and Piyush Mishra.