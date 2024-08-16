 Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy With Ashesh Sajnani After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'From Beer To Baby Bottles' (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy With Ashesh Sajnani After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'From Beer To Baby Bottles' (PHOTOS)

Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy With Ashesh Sajnani After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'From Beer To Baby Bottles' (PHOTOS)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall flaunted her baby bump as she announced her pregnancy on social media.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
article-image

Sonnalli Seygall, who gained fame with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is expecting her first child with her husband, Ashesh Sajnani. On Friday, August 16, the actress shared the news on social media and proudly flaunted her baby bump in the post. She also revealed that her baby will arrive in December this year.

Sharing the photos with Ashesh, she penned a quirky caption, stating, "From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024 coming !"

FPJ Shorts
'It's Not Just Waqf Board But Also Our Temples, I Will Not Let Anyone Touch Those Properties', Warns Uddhav Thackeray
'It's Not Just Waqf Board But Also Our Temples, I Will Not Let Anyone Touch Those Properties', Warns Uddhav Thackeray
DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List
DU UG CSAS 2024 First Allocation List To Be Released Today: Steps To Check The List
Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy With Ashesh Sajnani After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'From Beer To Baby Bottles' (PHOTOS)
Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy With Ashesh Sajnani After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'From Beer To Baby Bottles' (PHOTOS)
Biker Learns He Provided Lift To Pickpocket After Man Steals His Wallet; Thrashes Him For Stealing In Viral Video
Biker Learns He Provided Lift To Pickpocket After Man Steals His Wallet; Thrashes Him For Stealing In Viral Video

Check out the photos:

Read Also
Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's Romantic Honeymoon At Maldives: See Photos
article-image
Read Also
Karwa Chauth 2023: Sonnalli Seygall On Her Love Story With Ashesh Sajnani, Secret To A Happy...
article-image

Sonnalli tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh on June 7, 2023, at a Gurudwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair that was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi.

Read Also
Karwa Chauth 2023: Sonnalli Seygall On Her Love Story With Ashesh Sajnani, Secret To A Happy...
article-image

Last month, the couple completed one year of their marriage. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Blessed, abundant, grateful. Happy 1 to us."

Read Also
First Poster Of JNU: Jahangir National University Out; Netizens REACT To Urvashi Rautela, Ravi...
article-image

On the work front, Sonnalli was last seen in JNU: Jahangir National University, alongside Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, and Piyush Mishra.

Sonnalli also has Noorani Chehra in her pipeline, alongside Nawazuddin Siddique in the lead. The actress will star in Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds and Boondi Raita.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy With Ashesh Sajnani After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'From Beer To...

Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy With Ashesh Sajnani After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'From Beer To...

Who Is Jasveen Sangha? All About 'Ketamine Queen Of Los Angeles' Charged In Matthew Perry Death Case

Who Is Jasveen Sangha? All About 'Ketamine Queen Of Los Angeles' Charged In Matthew Perry Death Case

'Internet Owes Her Apology': Netizens React To Natasa Stankovic's Post Amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin...

'Internet Owes Her Apology': Netizens React To Natasa Stankovic's Post Amid Hardik Pandya-Jasmin...

Stree 2 Beats Gadar 2 On Independence Day, Becomes Biggest Hindi Opener Of 2024 With ₹54 Crore Day...

Stree 2 Beats Gadar 2 On Independence Day, Becomes Biggest Hindi Opener Of 2024 With ₹54 Crore Day...

'Monsters Must Be Hanged': Hrithik Roshan, Genelia D'Souza & Other Bollywood Celebs Demand Capital...

'Monsters Must Be Hanged': Hrithik Roshan, Genelia D'Souza & Other Bollywood Celebs Demand Capital...