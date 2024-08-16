Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy With Ashesh Sajnani After 1 Year Of Marriage: 'From Beer To Baby Bottles' (PHOTOS)

Sonnalli Seygall, who gained fame with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, is expecting her first child with her husband, Ashesh Sajnani. On Friday, August 16, the actress shared the news on social media and proudly flaunted her baby bump in the post. She also revealed that her baby will arrive in December this year.

Sharing the photos with Ashesh, she penned a quirky caption, stating, "From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same. Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother. Overjoyed & Grateful. Keep us in your prayers. December 2024 coming !"

Check out the photos:

Sonnalli tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh on June 7, 2023, at a Gurudwara in Santa Cruz West in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded affair that was attended by Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander and Raai Laxmi.

Last month, the couple completed one year of their marriage. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "Blessed, abundant, grateful. Happy 1 to us."

On the work front, Sonnalli was last seen in JNU: Jahangir National University, alongside Urvashi Rautela, Rashami Desai, Ravi Kishan, Vijay Raaz, and Piyush Mishra.

Sonnalli also has Noorani Chehra in her pipeline, alongside Nawazuddin Siddique in the lead. The actress will star in Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds and Boondi Raita.