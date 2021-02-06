Aparshakti Khurana talks films, cricket, and turning setbacks into stepping stones

A major plot point is that in today’s age as well it’s been difficult for people to go and ask for a pack of condoms at medical stores even in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, forget the smaller cities and towns. Having said that a film that is continuously talking about condoms has an interesting backdrop and it builds on situations that happen in day-to-day life between a boyfriend and a girlfriend and friends. It is a very situational comedy and has a really good message at the end without being too preachy about it.

I think it does set the tone right and I am hoping the love and respect I have got as a supporting actor, I will get as much love as a lead actor.

The release of the film got delayed due to the Covid situation. So, when are we finally going to see it?

Most likely it’s going to happen on OTT; unless something drastically changes in terms of cinema viewing then may be theatrical but most likely we are going OTT in the first quarter itself.

How do you see the shift going from watching movies in single theatre to today? Also, how has your movie viewing changed now that you are an actor?

There is a huge shift in the way we make films, so that makes me really happy that we are getting better content now. But yeah, in those days the craze was little different because you were not a part of the fraternity, you had no idea about the lighting, the camera, and this and that. So, you watch films a little differently.

Those single screens were a little more… I don’t know a better word for it…maybe ‘festive’. With multiplexes, the seats and the sound got better but ‘yaar woh single screen mei jaake when I was watching Laagan… Woh seat ke upar khadha hoke taliya marna…it was like hum stadium mei match dekh rahe hai! (that getting up on the seats and clapping felt like as if we were at the stadium watching a match). I never felt that in a multi-screen hall. And when you are a kid you are such an enthu cutlet [smiles] you have that innocence and energy in you, just go and be a part of that world. Now you are aware and more intelligent. Now, you are an intelligent audience.