AP Dhillon Announces 2025 India Tour: Full City List, Ticket Details & More

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has announced his One of One India tour, where he will perform across eight cities following the success of his sold-out UAE concert. Touted as his most ambitious venture yet, the tour is set to kick off in December 2025. This will mark his third run in India, following last year's The Brownprint India Tour.

AP Dhillon Announces 2025 India Tour

Sharing the announcement, AP Dhillon wrote on his social media, "India, see you in December for the One of One Tour. No matter where this journey takes me, home is where it hits different. Let’s make it unforgettable."

The Indian leg of the AP Dhillon One of One tour will begin from Ahmedabad on December 5. It will be concluded in Jaipur on December 28, 2025. He will be joined on stage by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Speaking about the tour, AP Dhillon said, "India will always be the heart of my inspiration and art. The unwavering support and enthusiasm I receive from Indian fans is always encouraging and I am beyond excited to embark on this tour. I look forward to reconnecting with newer audiences and creating incredible memories together."

AP Dhillon Full City List

December 5, 2025- Ahmedabad

December 7, 2025- New Delhi NCR

December 12, 2025- Ludhiana

December 14, 2025- Pune

December 19, 2025-Bengaluru

December 21, 2025- Kolkata

December 26, 2025- Mumbai

December 28, 2025- Jaipur

The tour’s setlist will feature AP Dhillon’s biggest hits, including his latest releases like Thodi Si Daaru, Afsos, STFU, and Without Me, alongside fan favorites such as Brown Munde, Excuses, Dil Nu, Summer High, and With You.

How To Book Tickets For AP Dhillon 2025 India Tour

Tickets for AP Dhillon’s shows will be available on BookMyShow, with Visa cardholders getting early access starting September 26 at 11 AM IST. General ticket sales will open on September 28 at 12 PM IST.

Ticket prices are yet to be announced and will be revealed when sales go live on BookMyShow..

For every ticket sold on BookMyShow, Rs 100 will be directed towards flood relief efforts in Punjab, with an option for fans to contribute additional donations during the booking process. In response to the recent devastation, AP Dhillon, Team Innovation, and BookMyShow have come together to drive meaningful social impact.

AP Dhillon will match these contributions to aid in rebuilding homes for families affected by the floods. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds will support animal welfare and local businesses, with BookMyShow contributing an extra Rs 25 lakh towards these relief initiatives.