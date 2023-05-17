Anushka Sharma's bodyguard fined ₹10,500 for not wearing helmet in Mumbai: Report

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was recently seen ditching her comfy car ride and travelling by a bike instead after a fallen tree blocked her path and she was getting late to work. The actress was seen riding pillion with her bodyguard and the two zoomed off to beat the city's traffic.

However, as soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed the actress for flouting a major traffic rule of the city and not wearing helmet.

The Mumbai Police then took notice of the same and promised that action will be taken against the actress and her bodyguard for riding the two-wheeler without helmets.

Mumbai traffic police fines Anushka's bodyguard

According to a report in Times Now, Anushka's bodyguard has been identified as Sonu Shaikh.

After people complained about Sonu and Anushka not following rules, the Mumbai traffic police have now slapped Sonu with a hefty fine of Rs 10,500.

The report stated that he has been challaned under sections 129/194, 5/180, and section 3 (1)18. No action has been taken against Anushka.

On the same day, Amitabh Bachchan had also put up a post in which he was seen riding a bike without helmet. He met the same fate with the netizens, and the Mumbai Police promised action in his case too.

However, the megastar later clarified that he was on the sets of his film and that the entire road was cordoned off for the shoot with due permission from the cops, so there was no traffic.

Anushka Sharma's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is in the process of wrapping up the final nitty-gritties of her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'.

The film is a biopic based on the life and journey of Team India cricketer Jhulan Goswami and the shoot has already been wrapped up.

The film is scheduled to release online, and thus, it will also mark Anushka's OTT debut.