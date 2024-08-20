Anushka Sharma Gives Glimpse Into Akaay & Vamika’s First Rakshabandhan Celebration, Shares Unseen Picture

anchal2598704

Anushka Sharma, who is now a doting mother to two beautiful children took to her Instagram handle to give the first glimpse of her children Vamika and Akaay’s first ever Rakshabandhan celebrations.

The actress, who welcomed her baby boy Akaay in February this year, shared a cute picture of two heart shaped knitted rakhis with black and white buttons and wished her fans and followers on the occasion of the festival. One of these rakhis are orange and the other one is green in colour. Well, these rakhis clearly look handmade which makes the celebration even more special.

Have a look at the picture here:

Well, both Anushka and Virat have stayed clear about not revealing the faces of their children out in the media and have strictly abided by the same over all these years with their daughter Vamika. The couple has been staying in London, United Kingdom for quite some time now.

Anushka, even without revealing the faces of her children is very rarely also seen giving a little sneak peek here and there on her Instagram handle. In one picture shared by the actress last year in January, Anushka can be seen wishing daughter Vamika on her birthday and went ahead to state that her heart has grown wide open with the birth of her daughter Vamika.

Anushka and Virat, fondly addressed as ‘Virushka,’ by their fans are also known for their spirtual sojourns. When a lot of celebrities from the B town were seen having a gala time at the big fat Ambani wedding, the couple was spotted at a ‘Kirtan’ of Krishnadas in London.