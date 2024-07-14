 Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Kirtan In London After Skipping Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Kirtan In London After Skipping Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Kirtan In London After Skipping Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Rumours are stating that Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli have permanently moved to London.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer missed the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place on July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Amid this, a new video shows the couple enjoying vocalist Krishna Das' kirtan at the Union Chapel in London. In the clip, the PK actress is seen wearing a blue oversized t-shirt, while Kohli sports a brown jacket over a white t-shirt. The duo can be seen smiling and clapping their hands in joy at the kirtan.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Send Expensive Gift Hampers To Paps, Thank Them For Respecting Their...
article-image
Read Also
Photos: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Twin In Black As They Step Out For Dinner Date In Mumbai
article-image

For the uninitiated, Krishna Das is an American vocalist often described by the New York Times as the chant master of American yoga. Born Jeffrey Kagel, Krishna is a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom Anushka and Virat are known to follow.

The actress is currently celebrating after her husband Virat's glorious T20 World Cup victory and is holidaying in London. Several reasons have been circulating that contribute to the belief that the couple might be considering a permanent move to London to lead a life away from the spotlight.

After the World Cup win, Anushka shared a heartfelt note for Virat on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!"

Take a look:

Read Also
Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Welcome Second Baby After Vamika, Name Him 'Akaay'
article-image

Anushka and Virat welcomed their firstborn, a daughter Vamika in 2021. Later, in 2023, the couple welcomed their second baby, a son on February and named him Akaay.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Kirtan In London After Skipping Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Kirtan In London After Skipping Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's...

'Please Have Guts': Sara Ali Khan Criticised For Not Tagging Pakistani Designer In Post Flaunting...

'Please Have Guts': Sara Ali Khan Criticised For Not Tagging Pakistani Designer In Post Flaunting...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Vishal Pandey's Parents Appear On Weekend Ka Vaar, SLAM Armaan Malik For...

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Promo: Vishal Pandey's Parents Appear On Weekend Ka Vaar, SLAM Armaan Malik For...

Bollywood Celebs & Their Failed Fashion Moments At Ambanis' Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

Bollywood Celebs & Their Failed Fashion Moments At Ambanis' Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

'Displayed Vedic & Sanatani Traditions Of Bharat': Anupam Kher Shares Videos From Ambani's Aashirwad...

'Displayed Vedic & Sanatani Traditions Of Bharat': Anupam Kher Shares Videos From Ambani's Aashirwad...