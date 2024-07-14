Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Kirtan In London After Skipping Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding (VIDEO)

Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer missed the much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which took place on July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Amid this, a new video shows the couple enjoying vocalist Krishna Das' kirtan at the Union Chapel in London. In the clip, the PK actress is seen wearing a blue oversized t-shirt, while Kohli sports a brown jacket over a white t-shirt. The duo can be seen smiling and clapping their hands in joy at the kirtan.



For the uninitiated, Krishna Das is an American vocalist often described by the New York Times as the chant master of American yoga. Born Jeffrey Kagel, Krishna is a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, whom Anushka and Virat are known to follow.

The actress is currently celebrating after her husband Virat's glorious T20 World Cup victory and is holidaying in London. Several reasons have been circulating that contribute to the belief that the couple might be considering a permanent move to London to lead a life away from the spotlight.

After the World Cup win, Anushka shared a heartfelt note for Virat on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "AND ….. I love this man @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home - now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!"



Anushka and Virat welcomed their firstborn, a daughter Vamika in 2021. Later, in 2023, the couple welcomed their second baby, a son on February and named him Akaay.