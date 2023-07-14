Anushka Kaushik On Shooting Intimate Scenes In Lust Stories 2: 'I Was Sceptical'

Actress Anushka Kaushik, who is known for her shows like Crash Course, Ghar Waapsi, Maharani Season 2 and others, has impressed the audience with her role in the recently released Lust Stories 2. She played the role of Rekha in Amit Sharma’s segment Tilchatta, also starring Kajol and Kumud Mishra. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive interview.

Anushka has received positive reviews for her performance. She says, “I am happy. Our story has received tons of love from people. We created something with lots of love and hard work. I am happy that I got an opportunity to be a part of it. Both Kajol ma’am and Kumud sir were very considerate about the people around them. The entire team made me feel comfortable on the sets. Despite two big names being a part of the story, people have recognised me and that was something I really wanted. I wasn't sure about how I would perform but I’m happy after reading all the reviews.”

Anushka is all praise for Kajol as she shares her experience of working with her. “I used to dance to Kajol ma’am’s songs when I was in school. And now sharing screen with her is definitely a dream come true for me. When we were reading for the first time, I was in awe of her. She was very professional and considerate about my ideas. She also appreciated everything and I really enjoyed being with her,” Anushka gushes.

The actress, however, adds that she wasn’t sure about doing intimate scenes. She explains, “Initially, I was sceptical. But when I signed Lust Stories 2, I was inclined with the thoughts and ideas of my director. Once I am a part of the story, I deliver it with utmost honesty. I started my journey with theatre and YouTube. So I had said no to a lot of projects that had intimate scenes. I used to wonder if the audience will like what I’m doing. But now people have understood why those scenes are important and what is the voice of the story. These scenes are not for any kind of masala but for the story. So, I was concerned about how they wanted to portray me also because there were very few dialogues. But everything was beautifully shot.”

On a parting note, Anushka says she’s grateful for the opportunities she received on OTT platforms. “I’ve enjoyed playing various characters and I consider myself lucky that I’ve got the opportunity to play versatile roles in different stories. I’ve got to explore so much. It’s a pleasure to entertain the audience with different roles,” she concludes.

