 Anupamaa Stars Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah Spark Dating Rumours With Cosy 'Date' Photos
Aashish and Nidhi have been associated with the show Anupamaa ever since its inception in 2020 and the two play husband and wife in it

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Actors Aashish Mehrotra and Nidhi Shah, who play the roles of Paritosh Shah and Kinjal Shah in the popular daily soap Anupamaa caused a stir on social media on Wednesday after they shared a cosy picture of themselves enjoying a "private date night".

Aashish took to his Instagram to share a couple of photos in which Nidhi can be seen leaning on his lap while the actor hugged her tight around the waist. "PRIVATE DATE NIGHT IN PUBLIC…

Together we look like?" he captioned the photo, leaving their fans guessing.

While Aashish kept it classy in a white shirt and beige pants, Nidhi looked beautiful in a blue satin strappy gown.

As soon as he shared the photos, fans of the on-screen couple flooded his comments section with messages advising they should get married in real life too. "Aap dono bhot ache lagte ho pls shaadi karlo," a user commented, while another fan asked, "Shaadi kab hain phir?"

For those unversed, Aashish and Nidhi have been associated with the show Anupamaa ever since its inception in 2020 and the two play husband and wife in it. While Aashish plays the role of the son of the titular character, Nidhi plays his wife and a strong-willed progressive woman.

The titular role in Anupamaa is essayed by actress Rupali Ganguly, who has become a household name with the show.

Meanwhile, the current track has been focusing on the characters of Aashish and Nidhi, and their tumultuous life in the United States of America.

The show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Alpana Buch, Aurra Bhatnagar, Sukriti Kandpal and others in key roles.

