Rituraj Singh To Madhavi Gogate: Anupamaa Actors Who Are No More

In a shocking turn of events, Rituraj Singh, who was last seen in the popular television serial, Anupamaa, passed away at his home early Tuesday following a cardiac arrest, confirmed his close friend. “He had been hospitalised due to some stomach issues and was discharged a few days ago. He passed away around 12.30 am at his home due to a cardiac arrest,” Amit Behl told PTI.

He has appeared in several television shows like Hitler Didi, Shapath, Adaalat, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, among others. The late actor has also worked in the movies Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Yaariyan 2. Recently, he appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, where he played the role of Rafeeq.

Apart from Rituraj Singh, other actors like Madhavi Gogate and Nitesh Pandey, who were seen in Anupamaa, have also left for their heavenly abode.

Madhavi Gogate, who played the role of Rupali Ganguly's on-screen mother, Kanta Joshi, in Anupamaa, passed away in 2021 at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 58 due to COVID-19-related complications.

Other than Anupamaa, Madhavi has done TV shows like Koi Apna Sa, Kahin Toh Hoga, Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha and more. She also made her Marathi TV debut with Tuza Maza Jamtay.

Nitesh Pandey breathed his last in 2023 after he was found dead inside a hotel room in Igatpuri, Nashik, Maharashtra. He passed away due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 51.

In Anupamaa, Nitesh played the role of Anuj's (Gaurav Khanna's) best friend, Dheeraj Kumar. On the work front, the actor has been a part of several movies like Om Shanti Om, Badhaai Do, and Dabangg 2, among others.