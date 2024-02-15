Anupamaa Latest Update: Yashdeep's Ex-Girlfriend To Return In His Life? THIS Actor Might Play Her Role

One of the most popular daily soaps currently being aired on television, Anupamaa, is all set to witness a bunch of new twists and turns, which involves the entry of new characters in the already complicated lives of the leads. As per the latest update, Yashdeep, played by actor Vaquar Shaikh, is all set to come face to face with the love of his life in the upcoming episodes.

At present, Yashdeep is seen supporting Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, and trying to play cupid between her and her ex-husband Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna). In the past episodes, Yashdeep has mentioned several times how he too was in love with a woman once, who left him at the alter just hours before their wedding without a valid explanation.

As per the latest track, he also seems to be developing feelings for Anupamaa, who considers him to be her friend and mentor. However, his feelings might soon take a backseat as his ex-girlfriend is all set to return in his life. If reports are to be believed, actress Parakh Madan has been roped in to play the role of Yashdeep's former fiance, Simran.

The report stated that post Simran's entry, there will be a shift in Yashdeep's emotions and it will be then that Anupamaa will do her duty as a friend and stand by him through the emotional turmoil. It will be interesting to see as to what changes would Simran's entry bring in Anupamaa and Yashdeep's equation.

In the recent episodes, Anuj's fiance Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) can be seen shocked after finding out about Anuj and Anupamaa's past relationship. She is left further heartbroken after Anuj admits that he is still in love with Anupamaa and cannot get married to her.