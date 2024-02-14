Rupali Ganguly, Sayani Gupta & Others Attend Anurag Basu's Saraswati Puja

By: Sachin T | February 14, 2024
Filmmaker Anurag Basu invited guests over to his place on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja on Wednesday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
He channelled his inner Bengali in a traditional white kurta with black embroidery
Among those who attended the Saraswati Puja was none other than actress Rupali Ganguly
The Anupamaa fame looked gorgeous in a heavily worked saree, which she draped in Bengali style, and paired with gold jewellery
She was seen interacting with the paps and wishing them on the occasion of Saraswati Puja
Keeping up with tradition, Sayani Gupta was seen wearing a yellow saree as she reached the Basu residence
