 Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi Calls Crew Member's Death 'Human Error' After AICWA Labels It 'Murder': 'Stop Spreading False Rumours Otherwise...'
Producer Rajan Shahi has finally broken his silence over the death of a camera assistant on the set of "Anupamaa" due to electrocution and has now issued an official statement about the same. "The DOP present on the set said that it was purely a human error. He was immediately taken to the hospital and given instant medical help but unfortunately, we lost him," read the statement.

IANSUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Producer Rajan Shahi has finally broken his silence over the death of a camera assistant on the set of Rupali Ganguly-starrer "Anupamaa" due to electrocution and has now issued an official statement about the same.

In a press released issued with the subject line reading: "An unfortunate accident during shooting of the TV serial Aanupamaa at Film City", it said that it was "purely a human error." The statement read: "We, Director's Kut Production and Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd. have been entertaining in the TV industry for the last 18 years, catering to the audience in India and abroad with our innovative, popular family shows like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Bidaai', 'Anupamaa' and others, which have played a pivotal role in the Television Industry

"This would not have been possible without the seamless and harmonious collaboration of over 300 talented and dedicated professionals."

Talking about the incident, the statement mentioned: "An unfortunate accident happened on 14th Nov. 2024 during the shooting of the TV Serial Anupamaa at a set in Film City, when an apprentice camera attendant, Mr. Ajit Kumar was sent by the camera vendor, who mistakenly picked both the light rod and camera together when he was not wearing any footwear and got the electric shock."

"The DOP present on the set said that it was purely a human error. He was immediately taken to the hospital and given instant medical help but unfortunately, we lost him. It was deeply saddening." The production house claimed that "in response, immediate arrangements were made to send flight tickets to the family members of the deceased, who were urgently called from Patna. All necessary legal formalities were also promptly addressed."

"The Production House covered the hospital and medical expenses, facilitated the family's return to Patna, and provided compensation, for which the family expressed their gratitude through a letter. Additionally, the deceased's insurance will be directly disbursed to his nominated beneficiary."

The statement also mentioned that the Production Houses have always prioritised the safety and well- being of the crew. "We remain committed to supporting our team members in such circumstances, as we consider them an integral part of our family. May God bless the noble soul of Late Mr. Ajit Kumar, who went to his heavenly abode."

"We trust that the statement provided by us, as a responsible Production House, is satisfactory We would like to request rumour mongers with certain vested interests to stop spreading false rumours otherwise, failing which we will take stringent legal action against them as per the law of the land."

"Besides this, we are in touch with Producers' Bodies namely Producers Guild of India (Guild), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC), Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and mother body Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and have updated them about the unfortunate incident."

