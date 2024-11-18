 Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation

Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation

Anupamaa's crew member, who worked as a camera attendant, passed away on November 14 due to electrocution. Now, AICWA claimed that his death was 'institutionalised murder' due to producers' negligence. AICWA has appealed to CM Eknath Shinde to file an FIR under IPC Section 302 and has demanded that Rs 1 crore compensation be provided to the deceased's family.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
article-image

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa witnessed a tragedy as one of the crew members, Vineet Kumar Mandal, who worked as a camera attendant, passed away on November 14, 2024, due to electrocution. Despite immediate medical attention and being rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. Now, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has claimed that his death was not an accident but an 'institutionalised murder' due to the negligence of the producers.

The founder and the President, Suresh Shamlal Gupta, wrote to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and demanded immediate action. Suresh mentioned that the shooting continued until midnight despite the crew member's shocking demise.

"Even worse, the production resumed shooting the very next day, blatantly ignoring the gravity of the situation. The hazardous conditions on sets, perpetuated by the use of old, damaged, and poorly insulated electric wires patched with plastic tape, created a death trap for workers. This systemic disregard for basic safety protocols has led to yet another preventable loss of life" read the letter.

Check out the tweet:

FPJ Shorts
SC Urges Suspension of Physical Classes in Delhi-NCR Schools Amid Severe Air Pollution
SC Urges Suspension of Physical Classes in Delhi-NCR Schools Amid Severe Air Pollution
Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation
Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1 Crore Compensation
NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens On November 19: Price Band, GMP, Listing And All Key Details You Need To Know
NTPC Green Energy IPO Opens On November 19: Price Band, GMP, Listing And All Key Details You Need To Know
New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11
New Toyota Camry Hybrid to Hit Indian Roads on December 11
Read Also
Rupali Ganguly's Stepdaughter Esha Verma DELETES Photo With Anupamaa Actress, Related Posts After...
article-image

AICWA has appealed to the CM to file an FIR under IPC Section 302 against the producers, the production house, the channel, the Film City managing director, and the Labour Commissioner.

The letter also mentioned that Rs 1 crore compensation should be provided to the family of the deceased worker.

"Suspend all shooting activities on the set of Anupamaa and other associated productions until a thorough investigation is completed and accountability is established. Immediate inspection and enforcement of safety protocols on all sets, with strict penalties for non-compliance," read the letter.

Read Also
‘Isko Itne Achhe Kapde Kyu Diye’: Nidhi Shah Indirectly ACCUSES Anupamaa Costar Rupali Ganguly...
article-image

The production house of Anupamaa has not yet issued a formal statement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1...

Anupamaa: AICWA Calls Crew Member's Death 'Institutionalised Murder' Due To Negligence, Demands ₹1...

'It Exposes The Truth': Amit Shah Praises Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, Ektaa Kapoor Thanks...

'It Exposes The Truth': Amit Shah Praises Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report, Ektaa Kapoor Thanks...

Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Moonflower Murders OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

‘Do You Have Shame?’: Radhika Sarathkumar Reveals Dhanush's SHOCKING Reaction To...

‘Do You Have Shame?’: Radhika Sarathkumar Reveals Dhanush's SHOCKING Reaction To...

Video: Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Hugs 'Rockstar' Badshah At Dubai Concert Amid Dating Rumours;...

Video: Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Hugs 'Rockstar' Badshah At Dubai Concert Amid Dating Rumours;...