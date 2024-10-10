Anupam Kher Recalls What Happened When He Met His 'Most Favourite' Ratan Tata In London

The demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has left the entire nation, including members of the Indian film fraternity, saddended. On Thursday, senior actor Anupam Kher also expressed grief and shared an anecdote of the time he met him in London.

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher said, "I used to feel that Ratan Tata would be there with us throughout our lives because when it comes to some people, you might not meet them every day but you can see their experience within the country's infrastructure, charity institutions, in the country's atmosphere and the goodness. So, today India has lost a gem and his name was Ratan Tata."

Sharing his experience meeting with veteran industrialist, Kher added, "I met him in London a few years back, I spoke to him for 5-10 minutes. And then he said, 'I like your comedies. I laugh when I see you sometimes. Not very often, but rarely I saw one or two comedies.' But apart from that, I think if a person wants to set his own standard, then in that Ratan Tata will be at the top."

After learning the demise of Tata, Kher also shared his feelings on his Instagram.

He posted, "Good bye Mr. Ratan Tata!! THANK YOU for your life and your life lessons! Thank you for leaving behind a legacy. Not only for India! But for the whole world. A legacy of honesty, hard work, integrity, patriotism, gentleness, kindness, generosity, compassion and pride. Your legacy has inspired millions and will continue to do so for centuries. On a personal note I will never forget our meeting in London few years back. When you very kindly said to me, 'Mr. Kher! I like your comedy! You make me laugh!' Thank you for every lesson Mr. Tata! You taught me how to live with values and principles of life! You will always remain my most favourite G.O.A.T. Jai Ho! #RatanTata."

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday night at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the veteran industrialist has been kept at the lawns of National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) at Mumbai's Nariman Point to allow the masses to pay their last respects before the funeral ceremony.

According to a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm today.

As per an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office, the state government has declared one day of mourning.

Among India's most respected and loved industrialists, who took Tata Group to new heights and touched the fabric of the nation through his contributions across different areas including philanthropy.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.