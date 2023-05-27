Anupam Kher on ‘breakfast date’ with Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika (WATCH)

Anupam Kher, who was one of the closest friends of Satish Kaushik has never left his side, and still supports him by taking care of his daughter whenever he is free from his work schedule. Like the late actor, Anupam also shares a great bond with his 10-year-old daughter, Vansika Kaushik.

The sudden demise of Satish Kaushik due to a massive heart attack sent shockwaves throughout the film fraternity. Survived by his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika, Kaushik's absence left a void that could never be filled. However, his close friend Anupam Kher stepped in to bring a smile on the faces of the grieving family.

Anupam Kher and Vansika on a breakfast date

In a heartwarming gesture, Anupam Kher recently took Vanshika, Satish Kaushik's daughter, out for a delightful breakfast. The two shared a pleasant outing, reminiscing about their past visits to the Marriott, which had become a cherished routine for Vanshika and her late father.

The joyous occasion was recorded and shared on Vanshika's Instagram account, where she posted a delightful reel featuring herself and Anupam Kher. Check out the post they jointly shared:

Vanshika's letter to her father on his birth anniversary

The emotional journey for Vanshika continued on Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary when Anupam Kher organized a special event to honor the memory of his dear friend and his remarkable body of work.

During the event, Vanshika bravely stepped forward and read out a heartfelt letter that she had written for her late father.

The poignant letter expressed Vanshika's deep love and longing for her beloved papa. It conveyed her unbreakable bond with him, acknowledging the strength she gained from her father's friends while also expressing her inability to imagine a life without him.

Vanshika expressed her profound sadness, stating how she would have skipped school just to spend more time with her father if she had known what fate had in store. The letter ended with a heartfelt wish, inspired by the movies she and her father enjoyed watching together—an earnest desire for a miracle that would bring her father back to life.

