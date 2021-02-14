Antariksh's vocalist Varun Rajput talks about collaboration with Marty Friedman, latest single 'Quest' and more

Tell us something about the inspiration behind the lyrics of the bi-lingual song 'Quest'.

Generally, I have a knack of writing lyrics which are a bit more on the questioning and introspective side of the spectrum. It’s something that happens organically and I feel there's a lot of honesty in it as most of the lyrics come from personal experiences or analysis of real-life situations. If someone asks me to write something humorous or let’s say a love song - I think it’ll be a struggle.

The inspiration behind the lyrics for 'Quest' was incidental. I remember being stuck on the road, where the traffic was stopped by the cops to allow some VIP’s vehicle to pass through. That feeling really irritated me as I felt that someone out there had the audacity to think that their time is more important than everyone else’s. To me, it felt like a misuse of power and almost as if the person inside that vehicle was exercising dominance and authority. I’ve always been of a very strong opinion that there should be absolutely no VIP treatment for politicians so that they witness and understand the problems an ordinary citizen goes through in their daily lives, and hopefully get inspired to do their jobs better. I mean, isn’t it their job anyway to work for the development and welfare of the society rather than becoming privileged and turning a blind eye to all the problems that exist?

Well, one thought led to another, and I had this realization that no matter how much authority or control one may try to exercise, we really do not have control over our lives in the true sense. Come to think of it - we can’t even control the number of breaths we are supposed to breathe or what’s coming up in our lives tomorrow. Most of the time, life is just happening and we’re a mere witness to it. To me, the feeling of being in control is nothing more than a thought - a mere illusion. I guess, we’re just too scared to look at it that way. So, with that thought I came up with the lyrics for 'Quest', which talk about how our brain, ego, lust and desire fool us into believing that we’re in control and how it’s just a mirage. The fact that the song is set in an arena Prog Rock space where we experiment with nuances from both Indian classical as well as Western Rock music works really well as we’re able to explore a lot of unique and eclectic soundscapes in line with the lyrical idea.

Next up, I’m coming up with an animation video for 'Quest', which will hopefully help take the audiences deeper into the concept and the theme of the song.