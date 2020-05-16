Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd says he can relate to his character from the superhero film

Los Angeles: Actor Paul Rudd feels it is fun to essay superhero character Ant-Man, and says he is wrestling with being a superhero and being a good parent.

"One of the fun things that was fun to play as Scott is that he is a guy who is very much a regular person who has been thrust into this world and so I think that when you watch him try to process all of, you know when you look at 'Civil War' and even in the 'Ant-Man' films," Rudd said while talking about his character Scott Lang whose alter ego is the superhero Ant-Man.

"He is wrestling with being a superhero and being a good parent and that it becomes a little bit relatable because I feel like people might think 'That is how I would feel and that is how I would react'," he added.

After 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp", Rudd will be back as the superhero with a third "Ant-Man" movie.

Asked what's been the highlight in the past decade, Rudd said: "I think everybody in that room was feeling that (while taking MCU class photo). You just look around that room and it was an overwhelming thing to take in. There were so many things I think about but I did get to have a nice conversation for a while with Stan Lee when we were shooting the very first Ant Man. He was telling me how excited he was that they were making Ant Man into a film because you could capture scale in a way that you could not do in the comics and in the middle of the conversation, I just took a step back and thought 'I am talking to Stan Lee about doing ant man' and that is something I'll never forget," he added.

Rudd last appeared as Ant-Man in "Avengers: Endgame", which will be aired in India on Star Movies on May 17.