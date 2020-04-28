Avengers Assemble: Russo Brothers share unseen last day footage of Chris Evans as 'Captain America', Robert Downey Jr as 'Iron Man'

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" emerged as the highest grossing action film of 2019 breaking several records, and winning numerous accolades. Marking its one year anniversary Directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced Avengers: Endgame live-tweet event on April 27.
“We will be LIVE tweeting throughout the entirety of the film and we will be LIVE on IG for the first hour,” the Russos wrote in their announcement. “We may even have a special guest popping by on IG.”
In a series of tweets, the director duo also shared some unseen footage from the last day on set featuring Captain America Chris Evans and Iron Man Robert Downey Jr.
“This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run.”
“Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr”
Here are some more revelations from the LIVE tweeting.
“Thank you all for joining us in our watch party of #Endgame. It was an amazing trip down memory lane... keep sharing your #Endgame memories with us and each other. Much love”, they concluded.
It was an epic conclusion of an era and a historic achievement for Marvel. Every Marvel superhero from Iron Man and Thor to Captain America and Black Widow, assembled one last time to save the world from the supervillain Thanos with "Avengers: Endgame", which shattered several box office records. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase.
It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone. It opened in April.
The film's star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July, "Avengers: Endgame" dethroned "Avatar" to become the world's highest-grossing film of all time.
