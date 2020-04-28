Avengers Assemble: Russo Brothers share unseen last day footage of Chris Evans as 'Captain America', Robert Downey Jr as 'Iron Man'

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" emerged as the highest grossing action film of 2019 breaking several records, and winning numerous accolades. Marking its one year anniversary Directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced Avengers: Endgame live-tweet event on April 27.

“We will be LIVE tweeting throughout the entirety of the film and we will be LIVE on IG for the first hour,” the Russos wrote in their announcement. “We may even have a special guest popping by on IG.”