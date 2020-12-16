Ankita Lokhande roped in for Vivek Oberoi's ‘Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder’?

After making her presence felt in Bollywood movies like ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and ‘Baaghi 3’, television actor Ankita Lokhande is reportedly all set to star in the suspense thriller, ‘Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder’. Though there is no official confirmation on the same from the actor, it is said makers have already roped the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor for the movie.

‘Iti...’, with which Vivek Oberoi makes debut as a producer, under the banner Mandiira Entertainment, is being directed by Vishal Mishra and is slated to go on floors in May 2021. Vivek also stars as the lead in the movie. The movie will also mark Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen’s Bollywood debut. The suspense thriller suspense thriller, which revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder, also stars Taher Shabbir.