Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput at ZEE Rishtey Awards 2020

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was heavily trolled by the fans of her former boyfriend and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last week, has shared that she would be paying tribute to the late star through a special dance performance.

Sharing a sneak-peek of her act, Ankita took to Instagram to share how difficult it would be for her to perform at an upcoming award show.

"This time it's very different and difficult to perform. From me to you. it's painful," she wrote with the video.

In the video she is seen rehearsing to the tunes of Neha Kakkar-Sunny Kaushal's latest hit "Taaron ke shehar".