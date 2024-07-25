Ankit Gupta, Rutuja Bagwe’s Maati Se Bandhi Dor To Go Off Air: Reports

Ankit Gupta, who rose to fame with his stint on Colors TV’s Udaariyan has been a popular face in the world of television. The actor, who made a comeback on television with Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor is likely to bid the viewers of the show goodbye very soon.

According to a report in Gossip TV, Star Plus has decided to pull the plug on Ankit Gupta and Rutuja Bagwe starrer Maati Se Bandhi Dor as the show has failed to impress the viewers and has been terribly failing to garner numbers. Despite constant warnings from the channel to the production house and a few new twists being introduced, Maati Se Bandhi Dor has been constantly under performing.

Now, a source tells Filmi Beat, that after the constant warnings and changes, when the show has still not managed to up its game on the TRP charts and Anchal Sahu, Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra’s Parineeti, on a rival channel (Colors TV) performing well, the channel has now decided to pull the plug on the show and introduce a new show very soon.

While there has been no official confirmation on the above news yet, if this happens, it will be the second show in Ankit Gupta’s kitty that has failed to perform. His previous show Junooniyat too yanked off.