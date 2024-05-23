Ankit Gupta's Costar Neha Rana To Star Opposite Neil Bhatt For His Upcoming Show On Colors: Reports

Neil Bhatt, last seen in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bigg Boss 17 is all set to make his fiction genre comeback with Colors TV's upcoming show. While there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the actor's comeback on television, speculations around who will play the female lead were at an all time high too.

Now, according to recent reports in the media, Neha Rana is being considered to play the female lead opposite Neil in his upcoming show for Colors TV. As per a report by an Instagram media page; Gossip TV, Neha Rana has been finalised to play the female lead in the show. The report suggests that the makers of the show wanted a relatively fresh face but also someone who has had some acting experience. Which is why, they have decided to rope in Neha for the show. The report also suggests that Neha and Neil's mock shoot was loved by the makers of the show and their chemistry too looked commendable to the makers.

For the unversed, Neha was last seen in Colors TV's show Junooniyat opposite Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig. While the show did not perform very well on the TRP charts, Neha's return on television is being eagerly anticipated by her fans. Neha's Junooniyat costar Ankit Gupta too is all set to return on television with Star Plus' upcoming show 'Maati se bandhi dor.'

As for Neil's upcoming show, the show is apparently produced by Saurabh Tiwari. While more information on the show, the cast and the timings await, it will be interesting to see a brand new pairing onscreen.