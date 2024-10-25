Anjaamai OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Anjaamai OTT Release Date | Trailer

Anjaamai is a legal drama film starring Rahman, Krithik Mohan, and Vidharth in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on June 7, 2024, and received mixed response from critics and audiences. It is set to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Anjaamai?

The film is set to stream from October 29, 2024, on Aha. Anjaamai is directed and written by SP Subburaman.

Plot

The film centres around a father named Sarkar, who lives in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. He has a son named Arundhavam, a bright student who dreams of becoming a doctor. However, his life takes a turn when he learns about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) introduced by the Government of India for medical education.

After discussing the entrance examination with his father, Sarkar decides to help his son achieve his dream. The film depicts Sarkar's journey as he faces numerous challenges and collaborates with a socialite named Manikkam to advocate for his son. The storyline unfolds to reveal what happens next.

Cast and production of Anjaamai

The cast of the film includes Vidharth as Sarkar, Rahman as Adv Manikkam, Vani Bhojan as Saraswathi, Rekha Sivan as Sarkar's daughter, Krithik Mohan as Arundhavam, G Balachandran as Justice Sundaram, Gireesh Krish Nair as the doctor, and Ashok Pandian, among others. Anjaamai is produced by Dr M Thirunavukarasu MD under Thiruchithram Productions. Karthick has done the cinematography and Ram Sudharsan has edited the film.