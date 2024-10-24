 Aindham Vedham OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
The Tamil language mythological series is directed and written by L Nagarajan

Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Aindham Vedham is a mythological series starring Sai Dhanshika in the lead role. The mystery series is slated to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Aindham Vedham?

The upcoming series is set to release on October 25, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ZEE5. The streaming platform shared the poster of the series on X with the caption, "Meet the Intellect 'Ketaki' played by the multifaceted #devadharshinichetan from Aindham Vedham. The Biggest mythological thriller series #AindhamVedham will be streaming from 25th October only on ZEE5!"

Plot

The series revolves around a young woman named Anu who travels to Varanasi to perform the last rites of her mother. During her journey, she encounters a saint who gives her an ancient relic and tells her that it holds the key to unlock the secret of the Fifth Veda. He instructs her to deliver it to a priest in Tamil Nadu. Unaware of what's coming, she embarks on the dangerous journey. However, things take an exciting turn when evil forces try to stop her. What happens next is revealed in the series.

Cast and production of Aindham Vedham

The cast of the series includes Sai Dhanshika as Anu, Vivek Rajgopal as Mithran, Santhosh Prathap as Paithi, YG Mahendra as Rudrapathy, Devadarshini Sukumaran as Ketaki and Ponvannan, among others.

The Tamil language mythological series is directed and written by L Nagarajan. Revaa has composed the music and Srinivasan Devarajan has done the cinematography of the series. Rejeesh MR has done the editing and Abirami Media Works has produced the series.

