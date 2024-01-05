Animal: Two Pakistani Journalists Watch The Film, Have THIS To Say About Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal |

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal may have been at the receiving end from the critics here in India, but two journalists in neighboring Pakistan cannot stop gushing about the lead actor and the director.

Hassan Choudary, the managing editor of popular website Something Haute, recently saw the Ranbir Kapoor blockbuster in London with his journalist friend Usman and only had good things to say about Ranbir's performance and the film.

Saawariya Prediction

Choudary, a self confessed Hindi film lover, recalled his prediction when Kapoor's debut film Saawariya's trailer was released and he had announced that Rishi Kapoor's son will become a big actor.

While both did not like the violence in the film, which they felt was in excess of what audience could digest, they were bowled over by how the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has created this story which keeps you engaged till the end.

Both Hassan and Usman looked completely in awe of the actor. Hassan felt Kapoor should charge more for his films and he should get all the awards for his performance in the film. They recommended that someone who loves cinema should definitely watch the film and it is worth the experience.

However, they had a word of caution for people who get offended easily or don't like violence.

Performance

As for other actors in the film, both were impressed by Rashmika Mandana's character in the film and how Vanga has treated it. They liked that the actor was not submissive and was never overshadowed by Ranbir's character.

And Bobby Deol also finds a special mention in the review-cum-discussion.

Animal runs wild at Box Office

Animal was at the receiving end in India with a section of the film critics finding the film offensive and flayed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his misogynic approach and glorifying violence. Even Paatal Lok, Kohrra writer director Sudip Sharma said he could not connect with the film.

The 'alpha male' depicted in the film also came under attack from different sections of the society. However, the film performed exceedingly well and has so far made Rs 895.4 crore worldwide and in India it has done a business of Rs 548 crore.