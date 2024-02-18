Angels Of Mumbai: Ghoomer Actress Saiyami Kher Reveals About Her NGO, Supports Initiative

Saiyami Kher |

The Free Press Journal’s Angels Of Mumbaiis an annual editorial initiative to tell our readers about the inspiring work and lives of their fellow Mumbaikars. We publish features under this initiative on 34 individuals and groups doing public-spirited work in a wide range of sectors, from hunger alleviation to education, caste to gender.

We celebrated and felicitated these individuals at an event held on February 16, 2024 and actress Saiyami Kher graced the event to felicitate the angels.

While sharing about her love for sports and the NGO she has been associated with, Saiyami shares, “It feels very good to be surrounded by people doing such good work. For me personally, sports are something that was my first love and continue to be my first love, so I feel very passionate about it, and Go Sports is the foundation in Bangalore that has been doing a lot of good work for para-athletes. I was associated with them before Ghoomer happened because para-athletes have always inspired me in many different ways, and then Ghoomer happened to me.

We just need to be very

passionate about what we want to do.”

“I have been planting trees since I was six or seven years old, so I think even if you can plant a tree on your birthday, you can plant a tree on your friend’s birthday, dad’s birthday, mom’s birthday, we need oxygen to breathe in the city which is getting tougher and tougher with the air quality index, so I feel if we can just go there and plant trees, it will make our city a much nicer place to live in,” she adds.

Sharing further on how her family is a big support system, she says, “I think the film industry is a very brutal place because we all see the glitz and glamour, and we know how wonderful it is, but there are a lot of low faces everyone in the film industry goes through, like everyone else, but the people in the film industry have to put up a face of everything being wonderful, which is not always true. For me, it’s been my parents and my sister who’ve always been my backbone because they’re there for me whether I have films or don’t have films, so you need to know who really means well for you, and it’s been my family for me.”

On a concluding note, she expresses her gratitude to be a part of this initiative. “I would like to thank everyone for having me here. It’s wonderful work everyone’s doing here that is making the world a nicer and kinder place,” she signs off.