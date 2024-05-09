Sonakshi Sinha Hits Back At Heeramandi Critics: 'Same People Will Love Bridgerton'

Sonakshi Sinha |

Sonakshi Sinha is busy promoting her latest release web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Sonakshi has portrayed the role of Fareendan in the show, and it is receiving mixed reviews from the critics and audiences.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sonakshi takes a dig at the critics and expressed that these are the same people who will watch the British drama, Bridgerton. According to her, "When did we ever promise a history lesson? These are the same people who will love Bridgerton. Yes, Heera Mandi is a place that exists in Lahore, but we never told you we were delving into history. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an artist; he has created a world for you. It’s a fictionalised version of what was and view it as just entertainment. He’s selling you a dream; it’s what he’s known for."

Earlier, Sonakshi treated fans with her look from Heeramandi on social media. Sharing the pictures, she captioned the post as, " "The day I became Fareedan.

Fareedan ke aane se rishte nahi… kahaniyaa banti hai! Yeh hai Fareedan ke look test ki kahaani… i thought i was going to have long flowy locks that would sway in slowmotion everytime i entered the frame, like every Bhansali heroine.. instead Sanjay sir said isko curly bob cut de do… fareedan is ahead of her time, a modern figure in every way in the world of Heeramandi. Unabashed, unapologetic, self obsessed and completely her own person. This was the day i became her."

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar revolves around the lives of tawaifs in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. Along with Sonakshi, the web series also starred Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Jason Shah, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman in key roles. It is currently streaming on Netflix.