VIDEO: Vikrant Massey Gets Into Heated Argument With Cab Driver Over High Fare, Fans Feel It's 'Scripted'

Actor Vikrant Massey was recently seen getting into a heated argument with a cab driver and a shocking video of it has gone viral on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen arguing with the driver over paying him the total fare. However, fans wondered if the video was indeed real or was it just a staged act.

In the video that is now splashed all over the internet, a cab driver can be seen recording the video and accusing Vikrant of refusing to pay the fare for his ride. The actor can be heard saying that the fare was shown to Rs 450 when they started the journey.

When the driver asked him once again if he would not pay the money, Vikrant shot back, "Kyun denge bhai? Aur chilla kyun raha hai?" He can also be heard asking the driver why did he turn on the camera.

"Are you threatening me? How did the fare go up suddenly? I am not saying it's your fault, but it's not my fault as well. You're saying it's the app's fault and isn't it wrong?" he schooled the driver.

But the driver went on to complain that despite earning so much money, he was arguing over the fare. To that, Vikrant replied, "Paisa ho, nahi ho, mera ho, aapka ho, kisika bhi ho...mehnat ka hai na? Aap khud keh rahe hai ye app walo ki manmani hai, ye nahi chalna chahiye."

The video then gets cut off abruptly, leaving his fans wondering what happened next. However, several netizens were of the opinion that the video was staged.

"Bhai mujhe ye scripted kyu lag raha hai," a user commented, while another wrote, "Vikrant is right. But I think it’s some movie promotion".

The actor is yet to issue a clarification.

On the work front, Vikrant is still basking the success of his film, 12th Fail, which took the nation by storm after releasing on OTT. While initially, it did not mint money when it hit the theatres, it became one of the most watched films when the makers dropped it on OTT.

Vikrant will be next seen in The Sabarmati Report, which is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 2, 2024. It also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.